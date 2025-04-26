Which LSU draft prospects could be selected on day three?

The LSU Tigers have seen four former players selected in the first two days of the NFL Draft. There are still four more rounds to go before it's all said and done, and they still have quite a few players who could be selected on Saturday. Here's some of the guys we could see selected in rounds 4-7.

Miles Frazier is viewed as one of the best interior offensive linemen on the board heading into day three, so he should be a fourth round selection. Frazier did a great job during his time at LSU and was a multi-year starter in the SEC. Hard to find a more experienced linemen on day three.

I was very surprised to not see Bradyn Swinson drafted on day two, but he should be one of the first players off the board tomorrow. He's was very productive in his senior season and was LSU's best pass rusher against some of the best tackles in college football. His teammate, Sai'vion Jones, went in the second-to-last pick of round three, and he should follow close behind.

All Garrett Dellinger did at LSU was perform. In four seasons and over 2,000 snaps of experience, Dellinger surrendered just six sacks and 24 pressures. In 2023 and 2024, Dellniger played 782 pass blocking snaps and gave up just one sack. With a ton of offensive linemen off the board, Dellinger should hear his named called on Saturday.

Zy Alexander was a bit of a late bloomer, but after coming back from a torn ACL, he had a very good season in 2024. In 11 games, Alexander was targeted 46 times, allowing 20 receptions (43.5%) for 204 yards and two touchdowns while picking off two passes and breaking up four more. He was a lockdown corner for the Tigers, and he should come off the board sooner than later tomorrow.

Paris Shand is another guy who could hear his name called on Saturday, but he could also end up being an undrafted free agent. I honestly haven't heard too much about him during the draft process, but he's a versatile piece that can come off the edge or play inside on the defensive line, which is something a team could value enough to draft him late.