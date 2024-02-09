Why Brian Kelly wants to build LSU's roster though high school recruiting
In a college football world where the transfer portal is beginning to take precedent over high school recruiting, LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly thinks the key to a successful program is still building through the high school ranks.
Kelly has been a head coach at the college football level for over 30 years now and he began coaching well before the transfer portal was even invented. His philosophy for building a program has always been recruiting high school players, and he has no intention of changing his ideology at LSU.
Now, that may seem hypocritical because we saw LSU dip into the transfer portal a lot in 2021 and 2022, but that was because they physically couldn't field a roster if they didn't bring in a boat load of transfers.
Kelly knows that relying on 15+ transfers a year isn't sustainable, what's sustainable is continually building through high school recruits.
Transfers don't typically care about the school they go to, they just want to find a place they can play right away, and in some cases, earn as much cash as they can. On the other side, most high school recruits commit to a school and/or coach they want to spend their next three-four years with as they develop as a player.
Kelly talked about the importance of building the roster with high school players who are here because they want to play for and represent LSU:
If you follow LSU recruiting closely, you've probably noticed that a vast majority of LSU's recruits either come from Louisiana or the states that surround the boot.
This is all by design. Kelly says that Louisiana and the "border states" (I put quotation marks because that includes Florida and Georgia which don't border Louisiana) are areas they target because they've found the most success there. They're willing to go far away for a quarterback (e.g. Bryce Underwood, Michigan) or a difference maker (e.g. Da'Shawn Womack, Maryland), but their base is in Louisiana and the bordering states.
So far, Brian Kelly has done a great job of "locking down" the state of Louisiana. In 2024, the Tigers landed nine of Rivals' top-10 recruits in the boot, and in 2025, they've already secured commitments from the top four in-state recruits, with numbers 5-8 and 10 all undecided (Corey Amos, the No. 9 player in the state, committed to Ole Miss on February 3rd).
Kelly says the reason they've been able to find so much success recruiting in-state is because of the hard work his staff puts in. They can't take any area of the state for granted and will do whatever it takes to keep these kids at home.
Recruiting through the high school ranks will, and always has been Brian Kelly's business model. He did it at Grand Valley State, he did it at Central Michigan, he did it at Cincinnati, he did it at Notre Dame, and he's doing it again at LSU.
He's always been a great recruiter, but now that he's at LSU, he has the tools and talent pool to build this program back up through the high school ranks.