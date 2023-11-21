I know there's still one week of the regular season and a bowl game left, but news of players returning to school and declaring for the draft has already begun.

We've seen guys like Jaxon Dart and Quinn Ewers announce that they're staying in college for their senior season, so it's becoming time for Brian Kelly and LSU to give their pitch to some of their draft-eligible players.

One of those players is Mekhi Wingo. After a great start to the season, Wingo was given the Army game off to get healthy for the Alabama game. Unfortunately, during that time, Wingo and the training staff decided it was best if he got a procedure done which knocked him out for the remainder of the regular season.

As a junior, Wingo is eligible for the NFL Draft this April. He's one of the premier defensive tackles in college football and he likely could find himself drafted pretty early in the draft. It's hard to get a player like that to return to school, but in the era of NIL, we've seen more and more players return for their senior year.

Brian Kelly said he and the staff are going to give Wingo a lot of data and make their pitch for him to return, but it's ultimately up to him and his family as to what he does.