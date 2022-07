Zalance Heard becomes latest LSU target with hashtag push, '#Lance2LSU'

Ten days after the "#SheltonStays" movement, offensive lineman Zalance Heard became the latest LSU target at the center of a Twitter catch phrase and recruiting push.

Recent 2023 commitments Jaxon Howard and Jalen Brown each posted "#Lance2LSU" late Wednesday morning regarding the Neville standout.

And, within the next hour, the message had been shared more than 50 additional times by other prospects, players and fans.

Among the first current players to join the push were wide receiver Kyren Lacy — who started last week's online overture for Shelton Sampson Jr. — as well as quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Kolbe Fields and freshman offensive lineman Emery Jones.