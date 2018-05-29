In the span of two weeks, the position looks to be on the ascendency. First last week Ohio State graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow signed with LSU with two years of eligibility remaining. Now a top Louisiana quarterback has chose the Tigers.

The quarterback position has been a sore spot for the LSU football program for as long as anyone can remember.

Class of 2020 quarterback TJ Finley of Ponchatoula announced his commitment to LSU via his twitter feed Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Finley committed to LSU over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and many others. He finished his sophomore season with close to 2000 yards passing and 14 touchdowns.

Finley gives LSU two commitments for the class of 2020.

Last month Finley said about LSU, “Being that they’re going to run the RPO the next few years with (Steve) Ensminger, that’s a heavy factor,” Finley said. “We run RPO in my high school so that would be big to run my high school offense. It’s very convenient for my family. They live in Hammond, Louisiana, it’s 45 minutes to the games.

“I know they have the most players in the NFL. I’m just trying to see who develops quarterbacks and who gets me ready for the next level.”