4-star RB Terrance Gibbs updates his top 5; talks upcoming official to LSU
Four-star Florida running back Terrance Gibbs has narrowed down his list as his recruitment becomes slightly clearer.The 6-1, 200-pounder has a top five of LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and Ten...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news