5 LSU players poised for breakout campaigns in 2019 season
LSU is looking to improve on its 10-3 mark in 2018 and doing so will call for some breakout years from a handful of players.
Some of these performances will need to come from returning veterans, while some freshmen will be thrown into action and expected to carry a heavy workload.
As we look ahead to the quickly approaching 2019 season, we take a stab at five players poised for breakout years.
Derek Stingley, CB, freshman
Even your average LSU fan that does not follow recruiting is anticipating the first snaps of five-star Derek Stingley's career. They will not have to wait long as the phenom has worked himself into a battle for the starting cornerback spot opposite of Kristian Fulton. Whether Stingley or sophomore Kelvin Joseph emerges as the week one starter, we expect Stingley to take that starting spot early in the season, once he proves that he is ready for the big stage.
LSU coaches and players rave about Stingley's ability and it is not just at cornerback. Stingley has been dangerous as a punt returner in spring practices and will likely receive ample opportunities to make an impact there as well.
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Sophomore
When I recently asked a LSU coach what he thinks Chase will bring to the table this fall, he simply replied "get your popcorn ready." Well, I am not a fan of popcorn, but I do love some football and I will be expecting big things from Mr. Chase.
Chase hauled in 23 passes for 313 yards and 3 touchdowns during his freshman season, but we expect all of those numbers to at least double during his sophomore campaign.
JaCoby Stevens, S, Junior
One could argue that JaCoby Stevens had a breakout campaign in 2018, but we believe he is just scratching the surface of what he could become in LSU's defense. Dave Aranda plans to use Stevens' versatility and athleticism to his advantage with an increased role this fall. Expect Stevens to line up next to Grant Delpit at safety, get significant time in the nickel and as a roll-down defender as a safety/linebacker hybrid.
Anthony Bradford, OT, Freshman
LSU needs to improve at the offensive tackle position, and while starting right tackle Austin Deculus returns, his struggles last year will likely keep him on a short leash with a wary LSU staff. If Deculus struggles expect LSU to shuffle things up, eventually turning to freshman Anthony Bradford to shore things up on the edge.
The staff has been raving about Bradford, with most sources believing he is not far from being ready to contribute at the college level.
K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, redshirt-sophomore
We all expected 2018 to be a breakout season for Chaisson, who replaced Arden Key after his departure to the NFL, but an unfortunate ACL injury sidelined him three quarters into his sophomore campaign.
Chaisson is expected to be a full-go in the fall camp and the staff appears confident that he will turn into the dominant force they expected him to be this time last year. We expect Chaisson to eclipse the 8-sack mark this year, which could do wonders for the LSU defense.