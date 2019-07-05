LSU is looking to improve on its 10-3 mark in 2018 and doing so will call for some breakout years from a handful of players.

Some of these performances will need to come from returning veterans, while some freshmen will be thrown into action and expected to carry a heavy workload.

As we look ahead to the quickly approaching 2019 season, we take a stab at five players poised for breakout years.

Derek Stingley, CB, freshman

Even your average LSU fan that does not follow recruiting is anticipating the first snaps of five-star Derek Stingley's career. They will not have to wait long as the phenom has worked himself into a battle for the starting cornerback spot opposite of Kristian Fulton. Whether Stingley or sophomore Kelvin Joseph emerges as the week one starter, we expect Stingley to take that starting spot early in the season, once he proves that he is ready for the big stage.

LSU coaches and players rave about Stingley's ability and it is not just at cornerback. Stingley has been dangerous as a punt returner in spring practices and will likely receive ample opportunities to make an impact there as well.