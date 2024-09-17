Advertisement
in other news
Snap Counts: LSU vs South Carolina
Every LSU player who played in Saturday's win over South Carolina.
• Luke Hubbard
Brian Kelly was proud of his team's perseverance against South Carolina
Brian Kelly knows it wasn't the cleanest game, but he's proud of how his team finished.
• Luke Hubbard
Observations from LSU's 36-33 win over South Carolina
Despite some costly mistakes, the Tigers overcome a 17-0 deficit and take down South Carolina, 36-33.
• Luke Hubbard
LSU vs. South Carolina: How to watch, stream, their history and more
LSU vs. South Carolina: How to watch, stream and more
• Tina Howell
Making the call: Predictions for LSU vs South Carolina
The DVI staff predicts what will happen on Saturday.
• DeathValleyInsider.com
in other news
Snap Counts: LSU vs South Carolina
Every LSU player who played in Saturday's win over South Carolina.
• Luke Hubbard
Brian Kelly was proud of his team's perseverance against South Carolina
Brian Kelly knows it wasn't the cleanest game, but he's proud of how his team finished.
• Luke Hubbard
Observations from LSU's 36-33 win over South Carolina
Despite some costly mistakes, the Tigers overcome a 17-0 deficit and take down South Carolina, 36-33.
• Luke Hubbard
Aaron Anderson has taken a massive step forward in 2024
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
Advertisement
Advertisement