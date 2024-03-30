ALBANY, N.Y. — There’s an intentionality to Flau’jae Johnson. From spin moves, to rap lyrics, to NIL deals, Johnson knows what she’s doing. More importantly, she knows why she’s doing it. She came to LSU with the intention of being a musician and a basketball player. Other coaches wouldn’t allow it, so she picked one that would. She did an NIL deal with Experian with the intention of educating basketball players about financial literacy. And she stepped on the court on Saturday with the intention of beating UCLA and earning a spot in the Elite Eight. Intention became reality. With 6:51 left in the first half, Johnson drove baseline, spinning with such speed that it looked both out of control and perfectly poised at the same time. She stopped on a dime for an effortless two points. Then, Johnson flexes. She looks at the fans and raises her arms. They stand and cheer, and her team perks up. LSU feeds off crowd energy, and Johnson knows that. “Her energy is contagious,” Hailey Van Lith said after a 78-69 victory. “She has a unique way of making you get hyped and excited about a moment.” Intentionality isn’t singular to Johnson. The public sometimes misses it, behind layers of sequins and trash talk, but it’s been the driving force for LSU this season.

Everyone has their own individual reasons, and a collective purpose. It starts with head coach Kim Mulkey and her brash persona. When news of an impending Washington Post article was leaked earlier in the tournament, Mulkey tried to get ahead of it. She read a statement and threatened to sue. Then, she refused to answer any questions. The purpose of her outrage? To keep the article away from her players, and out of their heads. “It was never a distraction,” Mikaylah Williams said. “Coach Mulkey never made it a thing. Whatever was happening with her happened on the side. For us it was always about basketball. “We keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s basketball.” The drama surrounding LSU is seemingly never-ending. Early in the year it was parents chirping about grades. Then it was Angel Reese’s suspension, and Kateri Poole’s removal from the team. Now, the Washington Post story. Somehow, the Tigers navigate everything that’s thrown at them, on and off the court. “It’s always something with us,” Hailey Van Lith said. “We just are fighting this year. And even in that game, UCLA was playing well. They were going on runs, and we just kept fighting back. And at the end of the day, that is the toughness that it’s going to take to keep playing.”

LSU guard Hailey Van Lith (11) drives against UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) during the first quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament. (Associated Press)