Baltimore Ravens officials had given Patrick Queen and his family the impression they would not allow the LSU linebacker to slide past No. 28 in this year's NFL Draft.

And when the New Orleans Saints opted elsewhere at No. 24, the Ravens followed through.

The 6-foot, 229-pound linebacker became the Tigers' fourth player chosen in Thursday's opening round.

He joined quarterback Joe Burrow in the AFC North, following the Cincinnati Bengals' much anticipated selection of the Heisman winner No. 1 overall.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings drafted linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 20 and No. 22, respectively.

