BREAKING: Angel Reese declares for the WNBA Draft
After the LSU Tigers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight, Angel Reese had a big decision to make and not a whole lot of time to make it.
The Tigers star forward could return to LSU for her final season or declare for the WNBA Draft. She hadn't revealed anything during the season and was adamant on finishing the season before making her big decision.
On Wednesday, Reese announced through and interview with Vogue Magazine that she would be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.
In a video she posted on X, Angel Reese had this to say about her decision to declare for the WNBA Draft:
"I'm leaving college with everything I ever wanted; a degree, a national championship and this platform I could have never imagined. This is for the girls who look like me that's going to speak up in what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. To grow women's sports and to have an impact on those coming next. This was a difficult decision, but I trust the next chapter because I know the author. Bayou Barbie out."
You can watch the full video here:
Reese came to LSU to compete for a national championship alongside women's basketball hall of famer, Kim Mulkey. The duo immediately went to work, making it to the Tigers first Final Four since 2008 and capturing the program's first national title in 2023.
During that run, Angel Reese was awarded All-American honors after averaging 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. The Bayou Barbie would follow her junior campaign with another tremendous season where she once again was named an All-American while also brining home SEC Player of the Year honors in 2024.
Not only did she grow as a player, but she became an icon in the world of sports. She came to Baton Rouge with about 70,000 followers on instagram, and is now leaving with over 2.7 million.
She's made appearances on Sports Illustrated, Vogue, Women's Health and multiple other magazines. She was named 2023 Best Breakthrough Athlete a the ESPY's while also being named the 2023 Sports News Athlete of the Year.
Outside of Caitlin Clark, nobody has made a bigger impact on the sport of women's basketball than Angel Reese. She has already made her mark on the sport, and her journey has just begun.
Love her or hate her, you have to respect her. She's one of the greatest basketball players, men's or women's, that has ever stepped foot on the PMAC floor, and it was a pleasure to watch her represent LSU for two years.