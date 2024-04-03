After the LSU Tigers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight, Angel Reese had a big decision to make and not a whole lot of time to make it. The Tigers star forward could return to LSU for her final season or declare for the WNBA Draft. She hadn't revealed anything during the season and was adamant on finishing the season before making her big decision. On Wednesday, Reese announced through and interview with Vogue Magazine that she would be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

In a video she posted on X, Angel Reese had this to say about her decision to declare for the WNBA Draft: "I'm leaving college with everything I ever wanted; a degree, a national championship and this platform I could have never imagined. This is for the girls who look like me that's going to speak up in what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. To grow women's sports and to have an impact on those coming next. This was a difficult decision, but I trust the next chapter because I know the author. Bayou Barbie out." You can watch the full video here:

