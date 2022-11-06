In Year 1 at the helm of LSU, Brian Kelly is silencing doubters.

Kelly and his Tigers took down No. 6 Alabama Saturday night, 32-31, in overtime. Kelly made the bold call to go for two to win the game instead of kicking the extra point for the tie.

In his postgame interview with Holly Rowe, the head coach said it's a bit emotional.

"To come here and restore the pride and tradition of this program just means so much," he said. "I've been welcomed down here and it feels so good to return the faith and trust that they've given to me."

When asked about being emotional in his postgame press conference, Kelly said he was emotional, not for himself, but for the team because he knows what they looked like in January compared to the victory over the Crimson Tide.

"That's pretty emotional."