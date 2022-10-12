TigerDetails

LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) goes back on the road this week as the Tigers travel to Gainesville to face Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie Georgie (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU is coming off a 40-13 loss to then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, while Florida picked up its first SEC win of the year, beating Missouri, 24-17, in Gainesville. Last year, LSU used a school-record 287-yard, three touchdown rushing effort from Ty Davis-Price to beat the Gators, 49-42, in Tiger Stadium. It’s LSU’s first game at the Swamp since Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal in the fog in December of 2020 to win, 37-34.

LSU-FLORIDA SERIES

LSU has won three straight and four of the last five meetings with Florida, including last year’s 49-42 win in Tiger Stadium. The last time the Tigers faced Florida in Gainesville, it made for a thrilling 37-34 victory when Cade York booted a school-record 57-yard field goal through the fog with 23 seconds left to seal the victory. Florida leads the series 16-14-3 in Gainesville, but LSU has won two of the last three in The Swamp. Overall, Florida leads the series with the Tigers, 33-32-3. The teams are permanent SEC crossover opponents and have met each year since 1971. A combined 27 points have decided outcome of last six meetings between teams at the Swamp and all six contests have been one possession games. Dating back to 2000, LSU has won 10 games against Florida that have been one possession outcomes. During that same span, Florida has three, one-possession wins over LSU. Here’s a look at the one-possession outcomes in the last 6 meetings between LSU and Florida in Gainesville: Year Results Key Play(s) 2020 LSU, 37-34 Cade York boots 57-yard FG with 23 seconds left * Game-winning drive extended on unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when Florida player tossed the shoe of LSU TE Kole Taylor on 3-and-10 at the LSU 25. 2018 UF, 27-19 Florida returns Burrow interception 25-yards for TD with 1:45 left in contest 2017 LSU, 17-16 Zach Von Rosenberg punt pins UF at own 4-yard line with 4:01 to go; UF turns ball over on downs at 1:39 mark; LSU runs clock out 2014 LSU, 30-27 Colby Delahoussaye kicks 50-yard FG with 0:03 seconds left to break 27-27 tie; game-winning FG setup by Ricky Jefferson interception at LSU 41-yard line with 24 seconds left 2012 UF, 14-6 Down 7-6, LSU fumble late in 3Q at UF 23-yard line aided Florida win 2010 LSU, 33-29 Jarrett Lee connects with Terrence Toliver on a 3-yard TD pass with 6 seconds left for the 33-29 comeback win; LSU converted fake field goal on 4-and-3 at UF 36-yard line to keep drive alive