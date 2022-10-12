TigerDetails

Brian Kelly, LSU travels to the Swamp for SEC tilt | History vs. Florida
LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) goes back on the road this week as the Tigers travel to Gainesville to face Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The game will be televised on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie Georgie (sideline reporter) on the call.
LSU is coming off a 40-13 loss to then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, while Florida picked up its first SEC win of the year, beating Missouri, 24-17, in Gainesville.
Last year, LSU used a school-record 287-yard, three touchdown rushing effort from Ty Davis-Price to beat the Gators, 49-42, in Tiger Stadium. It’s LSU’s first game at the Swamp since Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal in the fog in December of 2020 to win, 37-34.
LSU-FLORIDA SERIES
LSU has won three straight and four of the last five meetings with Florida, including last year’s 49-42 win in Tiger Stadium. The last time the Tigers faced Florida in Gainesville, it made for a thrilling 37-34 victory when Cade York booted a school-record 57-yard field goal through the fog with 23 seconds left to seal the victory. Florida leads the series 16-14-3 in Gainesville, but LSU has won two of the last three in The Swamp. Overall, Florida leads the series with the Tigers, 33-32-3. The teams are permanent SEC crossover opponents and have met each year since 1971.
A combined 27 points have decided outcome of last six meetings between teams at the Swamp and all six contests have been one possession games. Dating back to 2000, LSU has won 10 games against Florida that have been one possession outcomes. During that same span, Florida has three, one-possession wins over LSU. Here’s a look at the one-possession outcomes in the last 6 meetings between LSU and Florida in Gainesville:
Year Results Key Play(s)
2020 LSU, 37-34 Cade York boots 57-yard FG with 23 seconds left
* Game-winning drive extended on unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when Florida player tossed the shoe of LSU TE Kole Taylor on 3-and-10 at the LSU 25.
2018 UF, 27-19 Florida returns Burrow interception 25-yards for TD with 1:45 left in contest
2017 LSU, 17-16 Zach Von Rosenberg punt pins UF at own 4-yard line with 4:01 to go; UF turns ball over on downs at 1:39 mark; LSU runs clock out
2014 LSU, 30-27 Colby Delahoussaye kicks 50-yard FG with 0:03 seconds left to break 27-27 tie; game-winning FG setup by Ricky Jefferson interception at LSU 41-yard line with 24 seconds left
2012 UF, 14-6 Down 7-6, LSU fumble late in 3Q at UF 23-yard line aided Florida win
2010 LSU, 33-29 Jarrett Lee connects with Terrence Toliver on a 3-yard TD pass with 6 seconds left for the 33-29 comeback win; LSU converted fake field goal on 4-and-3 at UF 36-yard line to keep drive alive
Jaray Jenkins Has Played Big Against Florida With 4 Career TDs vs. The Gators
LSU senior WR Jaray Jenkins has played some of his best games against Florida the Jena, La., native has caught 4 TD passes in his two previous appearances against the Gators. Last year, Jenkins caught 4 passes, 3 going for TDs, in the 49-42 win in Tiger Stadium. Jenkins led LSU in receptions (4), receiving yards (50) and TDs (3) in that game. The 3 TD receptions set a career-best for Jenkins. In 2020 at the Swamp, Jenkins caught 4 passes for 65 yards and scored LSU’s first TD (5-yard reception) in the 37-34 victory. In 2 games against Florida, Jenkins has 8 receptions for 115 yards and 4 TDs.
Davis-Price Sets LSU Rushing Record In Tiger Stadium Win Over Florida Last Year
In last year’s 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium, LSU running back Ty Davis-Price set the school’s single-game rushing mark with 287 yards and 3 TDs. LSU led by as many as 14 points in the second half (35-21) before Florida tied the game at 35-35. Davis-Price’s 25-yard run early in the fourth quarter pushed the LSU lead to 42-35 before the Gators tied the on their next possession at 42-42. The Tigers won the game when Max Johnson connected with Jaray Jenkins on a 1-yard pass with 3:30 to go. It was Jenkins’ third TD of the game, setting a career-high. Davis-Price scored on runs of 17, 40, and 25 yards and averaged 8.0 yards on 36 carries. He rushed for 193 yards and 2 TDs in the second half.
LSU’s Florida Ties
There are three coaches on the Florida staff with ties to LSU – DB Coach Corey Raymond, RB coach Jabbar Juluke and OC Rob Sale. Sale played at LSU in the early 2000s, helping the Tigers to the SEC title in 2001 when he started at both guard and center. Raymond coached at LSU for 10 years and was a three-year starter in the secondary for the Tigers from 1989-91. Juluke spent the 2016 season as LSU’s running backs coach. The Gators also featured new head coach Billy Napier, who was the head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette for the last few years.