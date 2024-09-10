Brian Kelly reveals how LSU will go about replacing Jacobian Guillory
On Saturday night, LSU earned a 44-21 victory over Nicholls State. They didn't come out the gates well, especially defensively, but they got their act together and played a solid second half of foo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news