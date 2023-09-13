You've probably been hearing Zalance Heard's name a lot leading up to this season. He's a freshman tackle for LSU who was the lone five-star recruit in LSU's 2023 cycle. Heard is a Louisiana native and has rightfully earned a lot of buzz during fall camp.

As the offseason progressed, it was obvious that Heard was good enough to earn some playing time, even with Emery Jones at right tackle. After he didn't see a snap against Florida State in the opener, it seemed Kelly may be holding out on starting yet another freshman tackle, but that was quickly put to rest.

After their Week one loss, Kelly told the media that he expected to give Heard some quality snaps against Grambling, and he did just that. Heard was on the field for 54 snaps at right tackle and faired very well in his first collegiate game.

Earning the teams fourth best run blocking grade, Heard made a case for why he should be on the field more often for LSU. In the post game press conference, Kelly said he thought Heard played well, but he needed to watch more tape before commenting further on his performance.

On Monday, Kelly had his first media availability since Saturday night and he was asked about what he thought of Heards' performance after watching the tape.