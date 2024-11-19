Brian Kelly will be more involved with the offense moving forward

Over the past three weeks, LSU's offense - more specifically the play calling - has come under question. Over the offseason, LSU Offensive Coordinator, Mike Denbrock, left Baton Rouge and made the move to South Bend to be the OC at Notre Dame. The move came as a bit of a shock considering he helped lead one of the best offenses in recent memory in 2023, but he wanted to get closer to home.

In wake of his departure, Brian Kelly vetted their options for a new OC, and after some time searching, they decided to promote two in-house options in QB Coach, Joe Sloan, and WR Coach, Cortez Hankton.

While the two work as Co-Offensive Coordinators, it is Sloan who received play calling duties. The promotion of former Louisiana Tech OC (2019-2021) raised some eyebrows, but those in the building felt good about the choice.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, Sloan did a pretty good job. The offense had some bumps along the way, but they were averaging 34 points per game and Garrett Nussmeier looked like a Heisman candidate. However, over the last three weeks, they've looked like a shell of themselves, scoring 17.3 points per game against Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida.

After the Tigers offensive struggles against Alabama, Brian Kelly decided it was time for him to step in. During the Florida game, he was spotted with a play sheet in his hand and he looked much more involved with what was going on offensively.

On Monday, Kelly was asked about his decision to be more involved with the offense and what the future looks like for Sloan.

"Joe Sloan will call the plays and they'll certainly be on my headset," said Kelly. "Like any head coach, I'm going to be involved in the ultimate decisions of whether that's a go or no go...I can override [a play call], but I chose not to. It's something you can do if you want to as the head coach."

Kelly went on to explain that he isn't here to punish Sloan, but to make sure that the game goes the way he envisions it going.

"The key here is making sure the game is going in the manner that I want it to go in," said Kelly. "At times you have to take that action as the head coach. It's not like you're putting somebody in the penalty box, but making sure that it's going through the vision I have for that particular game."

Moving forward, I wouldn't be surprised if we continue to see Kelly with a play sheet in his hand. He wants to be involved with Sloan's decision making, because quite frankly, the play calling just needs to be better.

I don't think this is indicative of any offseason changes - at least not yet. We'll see how the final three games (two regular season + bowl game) goes, but I don't foresee any changes coming at this point in time.