Brian Thomas Jr. committed to LSU in 2021 as a four-star recruit and a top-150 player in the country. His 6-foot-4 frame and elite speed drew interest from many of the top-tier programs from around the country, but the Walker native decided to stay home and play for the Tigers.

His first two seasons at LSU wasn't the greatest, but it wasn't the worst either. He amassed 720 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 catches before exploding onto the scene in 2023.

His junior season was by far his best in college. Thomas caught 68 balls for 1,177 yards and a nation-leading 17 touchdowns as he helped the Tigers boast one of, if not the best offense in college football. Thanks to his breakout season, Thomas went from a projected fifth or later round pick to a bonafide first rounder in less than a year.

On Thursday, Thomas got to live out his dream of hearing his name called in the NFL Draft as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the 23rd overall pick. The Jags get themselves a 6-foot-4 receiver with 4.33 speed who can develop into a game wrecker with the right coaching.

Thomas' days at LSU might be over, but his football career is really just getting started.