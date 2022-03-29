Career night from Brayden Jobert propels LSU to big win

The Slidell native hit a pair of home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs in LSU’s 15-4 victory over Louisiana-Monroe Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU sophomore designated hitter Brayden Jobert has taken up residence there as of late.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 18-7 heading into its Southeastern Conference series beginning Thursday night against Auburn.

After surrendering a lead-off homer to Mason Holt in the top half of the first, Cade Doughty got the LSU offense going with a single. With one out Dylan Crews reached on an error and Doughty scored on a RBI single by Jacob Berry to tie the game 1-1.

Jordan Thompson walked to load the bases and then the hot-hitting Jobert cleared the bases with a three-run double to give LSU a 4-1 advantage.

Gavin Dugas followed with an RBI double and with two outs Hayden Travinski drove in Dugas with an RBI single to make it 6-1 Tigers.

One of the hottest hitters in the Southeastern Conference, Jobert added a solo home run in the sixth and another three-run home run in the seventh.

Dugas added a solo home run of his own in the third inning.

Jobert now has five home runs and 16 runs driven in in his last three games. He now leads the team with nine home runs and 36 runs driven in on the season.

“I don’t think I’ve ever hit five home runs in three games before,” Jobert said. “I’m very blessed. I’m really focused on just getting that (front foot down) and getting a good swing on the baseball. All the results are really coming after it. We've been doing a much better job of getting our timing down on pitches and getting a lot better swings on balls. Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

The seven runs driven in Tuesday night are the most by a Tiger since Antoine Duplantis drove in seven against Georgia in 2017.

Trent Veitmeier picked up his first win of the season on the mound for LSU after throwing two shutout innings. He was one of six pitchers the Tigers used on the night as Devin Fontenot, Cale Lansville, Riley Cooper, Eric Reyzelman and Ty Floyd also saw action.