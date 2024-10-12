Advertisement

in other news

LSU vs Ole Miss visitor list

LSU vs Ole Miss visitor list

The Tigers have some impressive names coming to campus this weekend, including four five-stars.

Forums content
 • Luke Hubbard
Injury Report: LSU vs Ole Miss

Injury Report: LSU vs Ole Miss

Full injury report for LSU vs Ole Miss.

 • Luke Hubbard
Game Preview: LSU vs Ole Miss

Game Preview: LSU vs Ole Miss

Previewing No. 13 LSU vs No. 9 Ole Miss.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
Meet Trey'Dez Green: Mason Taylor's heir apparent

Meet Trey'Dez Green: Mason Taylor's heir apparent

Trey'Dez Green has what it takes to be one of the best TEs in the nation one day.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
Six Questions: Previewing Ole Miss with Rebel Grove publisher Neal McCready

Six Questions: Previewing Ole Miss with Rebel Grove publisher Neal McCready

Previewing LSU vs Ole Miss with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready.

Premium content
 • Jefferson D. Powell

in other news

LSU vs Ole Miss visitor list

LSU vs Ole Miss visitor list

The Tigers have some impressive names coming to campus this weekend, including four five-stars.

Forums content
 • Luke Hubbard
Injury Report: LSU vs Ole Miss

Injury Report: LSU vs Ole Miss

Full injury report for LSU vs Ole Miss.

 • Luke Hubbard
Game Preview: LSU vs Ole Miss

Game Preview: LSU vs Ole Miss

Previewing No. 13 LSU vs No. 9 Ole Miss.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
Published Oct 12, 2024
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
circle avatar
Tina Howell  •  Death Valley Insider
Writer
Twitter
@TinaHowellNOLA

The No. 13 LSU Tigers (4-1) will take on the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) on Saturday, October 12th at home in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are on a 4-game winning streak and coming off a bye week, after beating South Alabama 42-10 back on September 28th.

Meanwhile, the Rebels are coming off of a 27-3 win against South Carolina last weekend, giving head coach Lane Kiffin his 100th career victory.

How to Watch:

Live TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN +, FUBO, Hulu Live

Local Radio: WNXX 104.5 FM (BR), WDGL 98.1 (BR)

WWL 105.3 FM/970 AM (New Orleans)

KLWB-FM 103.7 FM (Lafayette)



Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium



Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Quad

Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

LSU
2025Commitment List
Updated:
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement