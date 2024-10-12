LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more

The No. 13 LSU Tigers (4-1) will take on the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) on Saturday, October 12th at home in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are on a 4-game winning streak and coming off a bye week, after beating South Alabama 42-10 back on September 28th.

Meanwhile, the Rebels are coming off of a 27-3 win against South Carolina last weekend, giving head coach Lane Kiffin his 100th career victory.