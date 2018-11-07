Courtland Ford has been to LSU multiple times, but no environment compared to this past weekend.



Ford, a Rivals100 offensive tackle, took in the Tigers’ showdown with top-ranked Alabama, which provided him with a firsthand look at one of the most electric environments in college football. Even in defeat, the LSU coaches used the loss to make their need for Ford quite transparent. As did other recruits making visits and the fans scattered across campus.

“I sat down with my parents and they asked where I see myself for the next five years. Out of all my offers, the one I have the best experiences with and the place I feel like home is LSU,” Ford told TigerDetails. “I feel great there. It feels perfect. I feel like it fit in there.”

“I’ve been to LSU multiple times. Every time, it’s a great visit,” he continued. “I wasn’t born in Louisiana. I never saw myself going there growing up. As I got older, I got to realize who really wanted me and where I felt the most comfortable. My gut said LSU and I stuck with my gut. This is where my gut told me to go.”

Ford is the No. 60 overall recruit in the country, according to Rivals. The 4-star offensive tackle is the sixth member of the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class, which entered Wednesday ranked No. 6 nationally.

Additionally, the Cedar Hill (Texas) High School standout fills a glaring need in the trenches for LSU, an area coach Ed Orgeron emphasized after the team’s 29-0 loss to Alabama, which Fort saw firsthand.

“They didn’t shortcut anything. They kept everything 100 and told me what it was,” Ford began. “The best man is going to play. That’s what I wanted to hear because I’m going to work my butt off every day to get that starting spot.

“The coaching staff, the players — not they’re just on the team; they’re family. They bond and they love each other. I felt like I was at home there. The fans, the support … everything was perfect. The way everyone bonded with each other. It wasn’t just fans or students; it was all family.”

On his most recent trip to Baton Rouge, Ford spent much of the weekend with first-year offensive line coach James Cregg. He also spent time with 5-star LSU commitment Kardell Thomas, who behind-the-scenes has been in Ford’s ear.

Thomas publicly stated he plans to be on the LSU football team that beats the Crimson Tide. He echoed those same sentiments to Ford, who strongly agrees.

“I met with Coach Gregg and he said he loved my film, that I’d be a great part of the line, a big piece on the offensive line with Kardell and some other recruits, and I’m looking forward to that,” he explained. “I agree with (Kardell). I know we’re going to beat Alabama. We’re going to make that statements.”

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle is the No. 8-ranked prospect in the Lone Star State and No. 8-ranked prospect at his position in the Class of 2020. He is the first lineman to join LSU’s recruiting class.

Ford is also the latest member of the True Buzz Athletics group to commit to LSU. Jarell Cherry, a freshman Bench-linebacker, is also a True Buzz alum. The junior tackle suggested that connection loomed large. As did the promise of LSU.

“LSU is a great university. I’ve been there multiple times, and every time it’s been a great experience,” he said. “On Saturday when they played Alabama, the fans, the support, the coaching staff, the recruits … everything was pinpoint perfect. It was the perfect fit for me and that’s why I made my decision.”