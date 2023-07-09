It seemed like old times Sunday when former LSU teammates joined forces to boost the Houston Rockets to an NBA Las Vegas Summer League win.

Forwards Tari Eason and Darius Days combined for 34 points and 14 rebounds in a 113-101 Rockets victory over Detroit.

While Eason is now averaging 23 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first two games in Vegas, Sunday was Days’ 2023 summer league debut.

Days is starting his second season as a pro. He was an undrafted free agent in 2022, signed and waived by the Miami Heat and quickly signed by the Rockets last October to a two-way contract to play for the Rockets and the Rio Grande Vipers of the NBA’s G-League.

He started all 29 games for Rio Grande, averaging 24.4 points and 9.8 rebounds. He played five games for the Rockets averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds.

When Eason and Days were LSU teammates on the Tigers’ 2021-22 NCAA tourney team, they combined to average 30.6 points and 17.7 rebounds. Both earned All-SEC honors.

Here’s what happened with Eason, Days and former LSU center Duop Reath playing on the third day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

F Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Started, played 32:24, scored 26 points with 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocked shots, 2 steals and 5 turnovers in Houston’s 113-101 win over the Detroit Pistons. Was 12 of 25 (48 percent) from the field, 2 of 7 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range and 0 of 1 (00.0 percent) from the free throw line.

Eason’s summer league stats for the 2-0 Rockets: Played and started in two games, averaged 32.2 minutes, 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocked shots, 1 steal and 3.5 turnovers. Has shot 19 of 39 (48.7 percent) from the field, 4 of 11 (36.4 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line.

F Darius Days (Houston Rockets)

Came off the bench in his Las Vegas Summer League debut, played 15:04, scored 8 points with 5 rebounds and 2 turnovers in Houston’s 113-101 win over the Detroit Pistons. Was 3 of 6 (50 percent) from the field, 2 of 4 (50 percent) from 3-point range and 0 of 0 (00.0 percent) from the free throw line.

F Duop Reath (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 20:49, scored 13 points with 9 rebounds, 1 blocked shot and 1 assist in Portland’s 85-80 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Was 5 of 7 (71.4 percent) from the field, 1 of 2 (50 percent) from 3-point range and 2 of 3 (66.6 percent) from the free throw line.

Reath’s summer league stats for the 1-1 Trail Blazers: Played in two games, averaged 20 minutes, 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1.5 blocked shots. Has shot 9 of 16 (56.3 percent) from the field, 1 of 2 (50 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 5 (80 percent) from the free throw line.

Monday’s game

76ers (Ja’Vonte Smart) vs. Mavs, 7 p.m., ESPNU