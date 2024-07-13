Destrehan safety Jhase Thomas talks LSU commitment
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue to build on an already elite 2025 class by adding three-star Destrehan safety, Jhase Thomas, on Saturday afternoon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news