Neil Farrell Jr. will have to work his way back into playing time, Nelson Jenkins III hasn't been with the team in weeks and Tyler Shelvin's status remains uncertain.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron addressed the three defensive linemen's opt-outs — and Farrell's return — among a slew of topics Tuesday.

The group's shuffles have been among the team's most notable this fall with a Sept. 26 season opener against Mississippi State now fast-approaching.