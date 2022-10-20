Friday, October 21

2 p.m.- 6 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show live from The Quad

Saturday, October 22

7 a.m. Parking lots on LSU Campus open

8 a.m. Marty & McGee live from The Quad (Kevin Faulk on set at 8:45 a.m.)

8:30 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open

9 a.m. LSU SportShop open

9 a.m. SEC Nation live from The Quad

10 a.m. LSU coach Brian Kelly on SEC Nation set in The Quad

10:30 a.m. TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open located in front of PMAC

10:30 a.m. Chase Tyler Band performs at TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

10:30 a.m. PMAC open to public

11 a.m. L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC (enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat)

11 a.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium

Noon LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk

12:08 p.m. TAF Purple Blazers marches down VICTORY HILL

12:13 p.m. LSU band marches down VICTORY HILL

12:20 p.m. LSU arrives at VICTORY HILL

12:22 p.m. LSU marches down VICTORY HILL

12:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open

12:30 p.m. LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium

12:30 p.m. Ole Miss arrives at Tiger Stadium

12:30 p.m. LSU Game Day with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from TJ Ribs Tiger One Village

12:45 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC

1:05 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium

2 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush live from Tiger Stadium

Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App

2:18 p.m. University Lab School Blue Ribbon Recognition

2:20 p.m. TAF Scholarship Recognition

2:23 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium

2:27 p.m. Alma Mater

2:29 p.m. National Anthem with Flyover

2:32 p.m. LSU departs Jeff Boss Locker Room

2:33 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium

2:35 p.m. LSU takes the field

2:36 p.m. Ole Miss takes the field

2:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

2:36 p.m. Guest Captains presentation with QB Bert Jones, RB Dalton Hilliard, RB Kevin Faulk, S Eric Reid

2:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on CBS

In-Game Presentations

1Q, 2nd TO Kevin Faulk – College Football Hall of Fame

1Q, 3rd TO Child ID Program Recognition

1Q/2Q Break Geaux Hero

2Q, 1st TO Athletic Department Retiree Recognition

3Q/1st TO LSU Track and Field Champions Recognition

Halftime

LSU band performs

Homecoming Presentation