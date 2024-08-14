PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Five LSU Tigers have been named to the SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist

Tina Howell • Death Valley Insider
Writer
@TinaHowellNOLA
Tina joined Rivals covering the LSU Tigers in April 2024. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of Canal Street Chronicles covering the Saints and an events writer and photographer for Newsbreak.

Five members of the LSU Tigers squad were named to the 2024 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist, announced by the league on Wednesday.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaWdlcnMgT24gV2F0Y2gg8J+RgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HZWF1eFRpZ2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dlYXV4VGlnZXJzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0VDP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBTRUM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LVXhkZGhFendYIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS1V4ZGRoRXp3WDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1Ug U29jY2VyIChATFNVU29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0xTVVNvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMzc1MTQ1NTQ5NDMzMjU5Nz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

A total of 88 student-athletes were named to this year’s SEC preseason watchlist, which include LSU's Mollie Baker, Jazmin Ferguson, Ida Hermannsdóttir, Ava Galligan, and Sydney Cheesman.

Baker, Hermannsdottir and Galligan are all returning to LSU this year, while Ferguson and Cheesman transferred to the team this spring and will enter their first season in the Purple and Gold.

Baker enters her final season with the Tigers as captain in 2024. She was the only player to appear and start in all 20 matches for the Tigers last year. The forward tallied three goals, five assists, 1,551 minutes and earned United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Third Team honors in 2023.

Hermannsdottir continues to be one of the top midfielders to watch in the nation. She enters year three at LSU with 11 goals, four assists and 2,366 minutes in her career.

Galligan enters her second year with the Tigers after a breakout debut season in 2023. She recorded four goals, five assists and played in all 20 matches in her freshman season.

Ferguson joined the squad from East Carolina University, where she spent two seasons and was the 2023 American Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year. She will serve as a vice captain as she enters her junior season this upcoming fall. United Soccer Coaches named her a defender to watch in 2024.

Cheesman transferred to LSU from the University of North Carolina, where she tallied 175 minutes on the pitch in her nine games played and helped lead the Tar Heels to two NCAA Tournament appearances. The defender was rated four stars by Top Drawer Soccer in the recruiting rankings in 2022 prior to starting her collegiate career at UNC.

The 32nd season of women’s soccer in the SEC season will begin on Thursday, August 15th, as the conference returns 62% (18 of 29) of the players that earned first or second team All-SEC honors last season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIx NDIwMzQ1MjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xzdS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvZml2ZS1sc3UtdGlnZXJzLWhhdmUtYmVlbi1uYW1lZC10by10aGUtc2Vj LXNvY2Nlci1wcmVzZWFzb24td2F0Y2hsaXN0IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZsc3Uucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZmaXZlLWxzdS10aWdlcnMtaGF2ZS1iZWVuLW5hbWVkLXRv LXRoZS1zZWMtc29jY2VyLXByZXNlYXNvbi13YXRjaGxpc3QmYzU9MjE0MjAz NDUyNiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=