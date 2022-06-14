Five-star QB Julian Sayin impressed by LSU's organization, plan, WR talent

Julian Sayin wrapped up a long, busy weekend late Monday with a cross-country flight back to southern California.

The five-star 2024 quarterback hit three of his top schools — Texas, LSU and Alabama — in quick succession to help better inform an intended fall commitment announcement.

And the Baton Rouge leg of the trip left him impressed with the professional, thoughtful and efficient approach of the first-year staff under former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.

"It was a big difference," said the Carlsbad, Calif., standout, who had visited LSU and its previous staff as a freshman. "Just with the set-up and the organization of the new staff, they have a plan set up and they know what to do to execute it, and they're taking it definitely very seriously."

Sayin arrived late Saturday and met quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan at Tiger Stadium

"We went into the stadium to see the purple lights," he said. "It was pretty cool. It was pretty cool to see.

"And then Sunday we went over to the facilities and met with coach Kelly. I really like coach Kelly. His whole message was kind of about how they're able to develop you at LSU and how they're going to be able to put the pieces around the quarterback, put the talent around us with the receivers they can bring in just in the state of Louisiana."

Sayin remembered watching eventual Heisman winner and top NFL draft pick Joe Burrow set records seemingly weekly during 2019 en route the the Tigers' undefeated national championship.

And he rattled off the names of Louisiana natives Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. as examples of the elite pass-catchers that come through the program.

"I was watching almost every Saturday," Sayin said. "Once they started rolling and were 5-0, 6-0, and then I think all the eyes turned on them when they went to play Bama and beat them in Alabama. So that was pretty cool.

"It was awesome to see just how explosive they were able to be with their offense. Just the talent they had at the receiver position and the Joe Burrow being able to go deep to Ja'Marr Chase and them, it was really cool."

The current roster has continued that trend with veterans Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins; rising sophomore standouts Jack Bech, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Chris Hilton Jr.; and new additions Kyren Lacy and Landon Ibieta.

And while Sayin is less familiar with some of LSU's current in-state receiver recruits for the 2023 and 2024 cycles, he is aware of at least one big target just miles from campus.

"Coach Sloan was telling me about Shelton Sampson (Jr.) and about how much of a beast he is and how they're hoping to get him at LSU," he said. "So that's definitely exciting."

Sayin met next with coordinator Mike Denbrock for a more detailed conversation about the offensive philosophy and plan.

"I really like him," the young quarterback said. "Our offense at Carlsbad is really similar to what they run over at LSU now... They put a lot of responsibility on the quarterback, and they're gonna sling it around a little bit with all those receivers LSU has. They get the receiver talent straight out of the state. And it's gonna be fun to watch. I feel like they'll be able to mix it up, play-action, drop-back, quick-game, RPO, all that."

Sayin spent some time with redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman quarterback Walker Howard.

"Just about their perspective of the school," he said. "And they both love it there. And I asked them questions all about the offense. That's what I'm interested in. I'm interested in the football part."

The visit wound down with return trip to Tiger Stadium and Mike the Tiger's habitat across the street with Sloan, with whom Sayin said he's built a strong rapport.

"Coach Sloan, I really like him," Sayin said. "We've been building a relationship for the past couple months now, and I feel like he's a really good guy and someone who would be able to develop me as a quarterback for the next level."

Sayin returned to offseason practice at Carlsbad on Tuesday and the trip will likely be his last before "looking to make an October or November decision."

He said Texas, LSU and Alabama are among the schools that remain most heavily in contact, along with Georgia, which he visited in April.

Those four schools remain heavily involved in the nationwide game of musical chairs or dominos for the nation's elite quarterbacks for the 2023 class.

Only Alabama holds a current commitment at the position in rising Zachary senior Eli Holstein, while Georgia and Texas are the perceived leaders for rising Newman senior Arch Manning.

Sayin said he monitors that peer activity to some degree, but that other quarterbacks' decisions won't make or break his own decision.

"You definitely watch it, but I'm a competitor," he said. "I love to compete. So I'm not too worried about it. You definitely watch, but you just have that competitive nature and that confidence going in there, confidence in your own abilities and, once you get in there, it's a grind."