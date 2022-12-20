The LSU trend of bringing home Louisiana transfers continues for Brian Kelly & Co.
Florida defensive tackle transfer Jalen Lee, who was committed to LSU at one point in his high school career, is the latest to commit to the Tigers.
Lee visited LSU last week and it didn't take long for him to commit. He announced his commitment Tuesday night via social media.
He will be creating some much-needed depth on the interior for the Tigers at defensive line. Maason Smith will return from his injury during the spring and be completely ready for the season to go along with Mekhi Wingo and Jaquelin Roy. Bryce Langston and Tygee Hill have yet to see snaps.
This past season at Florida, Lee played in each of the first-12 games of the season with three starts at NT, totaling eight assisted tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
In 2021, he played in eight games with first career start vs. UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl. Lee totaled three tackles (two solo) and a TFL against the Knights; notched two assisted tackles including a TFL for a three-yard loss against Florida State (Nov. 27); assisted on a tackle vs. Samford (Nov. 13); had a solo tackle at South Carolina (Nov. 6); recorded a solo tackle versus No.1 Georgia (Oct. 30) and assisted on a tackle against Vanderbilt (Oct. 9).
A former four-star, Lee finished out his senior campaign at Live Oak (La.) High School as a top-15 prospect in Louisiana in the class of 2020.