The LSU trend of bringing home Louisiana transfers continues for Brian Kelly & Co.

Florida defensive tackle transfer Jalen Lee, who was committed to LSU at one point in his high school career, is the latest to commit to the Tigers.

Lee visited LSU last week and it didn't take long for him to commit. He announced his commitment Tuesday night via social media.

He will be creating some much-needed depth on the interior for the Tigers at defensive line. Maason Smith will return from his injury during the spring and be completely ready for the season to go along with Mekhi Wingo and Jaquelin Roy. Bryce Langston and Tygee Hill have yet to see snaps.