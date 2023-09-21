The Matchup

No. 12 LSU vs. Arkansas Game Time: Saturday, September 23, 6 p.m. CST TV: ESPN Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 105.3 (New Orleans), 103.7 (Lafayette)



What's at stake

LSU is trying to become the first team in the SEC West to be 2-0 in SEC play. This is a big game for LSU because their next four SEC games include back-to-back roadtrips to No. 15 Ole Miss and Missouri, a home game against Auburn and another roadtrip to No. 13 Alabama. Dropping the game to Arkansas would leave with LSU very little chance of finishing the season with one SEC loss and could cost them a chance at the SEC Championship Game in December.

When LSU has the ball

When LSU has the ball, look for their offense to try to build on last weeks performance. This is a great opportunity for Mike Denbrock to dial up some more shots for Jayden Daniels after he looked great throwing the deep ball last week. I expect Arkansas to give a lot of attention to Malik Nabers for obvious reasons, but that could free up some deep shots for Brian Thomas or Chris Hilton. Arkansas will be forced to double team Nabers almost every play, so his numbers could take a hit, but LSU has plenty of talent elsewhere on the depth chart for Daniels to be successful in the passing game. The Razorbacks have done a good job of slowing their opponents run game up until this point, but I still think Brian Kelly will want to get the ground game going. Logan Diggs is still the RB1 in my mind, but we should see Kaleb Jackson, Josh Williams and John Emery Jr. get some touches. If this game is anything like the past three LSU vs. Arkansas games, it's going to be a close game late. In the second half, it's going to be very important for the Tigers to not find themselves behind the sticks. Third-and-longs are drive killers, and in a game where every possession will be huge, they can't afford to let up any sacks or get called for needless penalties (which they've been good at avoiding so far) down the stretch.

When Arkansas has the ball

When Arkansas has the ball, all eyes are going to be on KJ Jefferson. While his rushing numbers are down this season, that doesn't mean he can't still win a game with his legs. Jefferson is a very big QB and he can break tackles in the open field. LSU's defense is going to have to be as disciplined as ever against Jefferson and make sure he doesn't escape the pocket and break off too many big runs. In the pass game, Andrew Armstrong is going to be a problem on the backend. The transfer from Texas A&M Commerce is 6-4 and could give the Tigers flash backs to Keon Colemans performance in the opener. Armstrong is the Razorbacks leading receiver through three weeks and will continue to be Jefferson's top target. Armstrong has 197-yard receiving through three games, including a 9-catch, 98-yard game against BYU last week. He's going to be the receiver the Tigers have to key in on to slow down this passing game. We don't know if Raheim Sanders is going to play on Saturday, but if he does, LSU's run defense is going to have to play as well as they did last week. Sanders ran for 1,443-yards and 10 touchdowns last season and was second in the SEC in rushing yards. Sanders is a dynamic back who is a threat to break off a long run on any play. The Tigers were able to shut down Jo'Quavious Marks last week, but they're going to have to replicate that performance on Saturday if Sanders is ready to go.

Key Tigers to watch

Brian Thomas and Chris Hilton: I alluded to this earlier, but Arkansas is probably going to focus on neutralizing Malik Nabers effect on the game after his performance against Mississippi State. If they start sending double teams his way, Brian Thomas and Chris Hilton could be in for big games this Saturday. The duo are going to have to find ways to get open in one-on-one situations and give Daniels another option outside of Nabers. Denver Harris/Zy Alexander: One of these two will likely be paired up with Andrew Armstrong for the majority of the game. Armstrong is undoubtedly the Razorbacks number one option on the outside, and whoever is lined up against him is going to have to play their best ball of the season, because if not, we could see another Keon Coleman-like performance from Armstrong. Harold Perkins: I know it seems like Perkins is on the watchlist every week, but he always has a big matchup ahead of him. He'll likely be the man in charge of keeping Jefferson's rushing at bay. I don't know if he'll be a true QB spy like he was against Florida State, but when Jefferson takes off, he'll be expected to be there to stop him on almost every play.

The bottom line