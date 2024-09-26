Game Preview: LSU vs South Alabama

Advertisement

Observations from LSU's 29-26 OT win over Ole Miss

LSU did not lead for a single second in this game, but still managed to come out on top.

 Luke Hubbard
2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU

The Tigers have been working to flip the four-star Baton Rouge safety from Houston for a while now.

LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more

2027 QB target QB Peyton Houston has sensational, record-breaking night

LSU 2027 QB target Peyton Houston had himself a sensational night on Thursday.

Five biggest visitors for LSU vs Ole Miss

The Tigers have a long list of recruits coming in town this weekend.

