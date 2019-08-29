How to watch LSU vs. Georgia Southern: Time, TV channel, live stream info
LSU hosts Georgia Southern in the first game in Tiger Stadium of the 2019 season.
Here’s a look at how to watch the game, with links to more coverage from TigerDetails.com to check out before kickoff.
LSU vs. Georgia Southern
When: 6:32 p.m. CT Saturday
Where: Tiger Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Watch online: WatchESPN
Features:
-- 4 Tigers who are anxious to roar long and loud in Saturday's opener
-- LSU coach Ed Orgeron wary of game 1 foe Georgia Southern
-- Did you say LSU is going to throw this season? Really? LSU? Forward passes?
Game day items:
-- LSU details beer, wine sales in Tiger Stadium
-- TBA: Times of interest
More info:
-- Know the enemy: Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford talks LSU and GSU
-- LSU releases its depth chart for the 2019 season opener
-- LSU schedule sets up perfectly for Playoff run | Tiger Pride Podcast
-- Our LSU 2019 season projection has the Tigers in the playoffs