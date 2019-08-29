LSU hosts Georgia Southern in the first game in Tiger Stadium of the 2019 season.

Here’s a look at how to watch the game, with links to more coverage from TigerDetails.com to check out before kickoff.

LSU vs. Georgia Southern

When: 6:32 p.m. CT Saturday

Where: Tiger Stadium

TV: SEC Network

Watch online: WatchESPN

