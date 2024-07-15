Howell: Weekend Thoughts
Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics on my brain. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...
1. The ESPY awards were Thursday night and former Saints safety Steve Gleason received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Gleason's journey living with ALS for the past 13 years is a well-documented one. He has written a best-selling book and has a self-titled documentary on Amazon. But if you don't know Gleason's story, all you have to do is listen to his acceptance speech, one that was so inspirational, it will show you exactly why he received this prestigious award.
2. Unfortunately, there were several notable deaths over the weekend. Fitness Guru Richard Simmons passed away just one day after his 76th birthday. Simmons was born in New Orleans and become known worldwide for his Sweatin' to the Oldies videos.
NFL WR Jacoby Jones passed away at his home in New Orleans. Jones is best known for returning the kickoff of the second half of Super Bowl XLVII for a 108-yard touchdown. That Super Bowl was played in the Superdome in New Orleans. It is the longest play in Super Bowl and post season history. Jacobs just turned 40 years old on July 11th.
90210 and Charmed Actress Shannon Doherty passed away at the age of 53. She had courageously been battling cancer for almost ten years. It is heartbreaking to see someone so young, suffering for so long.
Part of me feels like my childhood has disappeared this year. While we don't know them personally, celebrity deaths are still difficult because these are people that we grew up one way or another. This past year has particularly been awful for Gen X... Matthew Perry, Toby Keith, Suzanne Somers, Bob Barker, Donald Sutherland, just to name a few of the great ones gone too soon.
3. Tigers Stadium is turning 100 and getting a little facelift. It has been announced that this season new video boards, speaker towers, ribbon boards and LED lights will be installed. I personally can't wait to attend my first game at "Death Valley."
You can read more details on all the upgrades from fellow DVI writer, Luke Hubbard.
LSU Announces New Updates To Tiger Stadium For Its 100th Birthday (rivals.com)
4. This weekend, I was at a retail store (which I will not name) and noticed Halloween decorations are already out... it only July people... it is 100 degrees outside.
Putting out decorations 3 months early, in a completely different season. It is really ridiculous.
Look, I love fall. It's my favorite time of year but time goes by fast enough. Stop pushing holidays on us. Stop commercializing everything. Enjoy what is right in front of you. It is summer and that won't change no matter how many pumpkins are on the shelves.
5. It was a big week for Jayden Daniels, who took home the ESPY for Best Male College Athlete. He was also named the named the Allstate Sugar Bowl's James J. Corbett Award winner as the top male amateur athlete in Louisiana and SEC Male Athlete of the Year. While I cover the Saints, I will be paying extra attention to Daniels this season. I truly believe this kid has something special and will be a force to reckon with in the NFL.
6. NFL training camp has started, at least for the rookies. The Ravens rookies were the first to report on July 13th. The Saints rookies will report on this Tuesday, July 16th with the rest of the team set to report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Yes, the smell of football is in the air, and I am ready!
7. This weekend was the "Running of the Bulls" in New Orleans. A unique twist on the Spanish tradition, NOLA's event features roller derby skaters as the bulls with plastic bats targeting runners through the streets of the French Quarter. A wild and crazy event that will benefit 2 great local charities: Big Easy Animal Rescue and Beth’s Friends Forever. One of the reasons you have got to love New Orleans...we always know how to have a good time for a good cause.
Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place.
