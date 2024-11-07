Advertisement

Published Nov 7, 2024
Injury Report: LSU vs Alabama
Luke Hubbard
The LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide meet this Saturday in a game that has everything on the line. Both teams have two losses, making this Saturday's matchup virtually a College Football Playoff elimination game.

Due to the new SEC rules, teams must now release injury reports ahead of each SEC matchup. On Wednesday night, we got our first look at the injury report for this Saturday's game:

LSU

LSU Injury Report
PlayerPositionStatus

Jordan Allen

S

Out

Harold Perkins Jr.

LB

Out

Kyle Parker

WR

Out

John Emery Jr.

RB

Out

Trey Holly

RB

Out

Thomas Crawford

OL

Out

Princeton Malbrue

DE

Out

Kobe Roberts

OL

Out

Jake Ibieta

LB

Out

Tyree Adams

OL

Out

Jacobian Guillory

DT

Out

Garrett Dellinger

OL

Out

CJ Daniels

WR

Questionable

West Weeks

LB

Questionable

Kimo Makane'ole

DL

Probable

Alabama

Alabama Injury Report
PlayerPositionStatus

Keon Sabb

DB

Out

Cole Adams

WR

Out

