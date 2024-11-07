Injury Report: LSU vs Alabama

in other news
LSU ranks 15th in first College Football Playoff rankings
The first CFP rankings are here.
Brian Kelly provides an update on West Weeks' future
LSU would like to redshirt Weeks, but he will play if needed.
Zy Alexander and Ashton Stamps have taken their game to the next level
Brian Kelly thinks the Tigers CB duo are playing with a whole lot of confidence right now.
Observations from LSU WBB's season opening win over Eastern Kentucky
LSU dominated Eastern Kentucky in their season opener.
Brian Kelly updates Garrett Dellinger's health status
Garrett Dellinger is officially out against Alabama after having ankle surgery.
The LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide meet this Saturday in a game that has everything on the line. Both teams have two losses, making this Saturday's matchup virtually a College Football Playoff elimination game.
Due to the new SEC rules, teams must now release injury reports ahead of each SEC matchup. On Wednesday night, we got our first look at the injury report for this Saturday's game:
LSU
Alabama
