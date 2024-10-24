Injury Report: LSU vs Texas A&M

LSU is coming off a dominating win over Arkansas this past weekend, but have another tough test ahead of them as they travel to College Station to face No. 14 Texas A&M. The team is a little banged up, but all things considered, it could be much worse.

Per the new rules, when two SEC teams are set to meet, they must release a mid-week injury report declaring all injuries and the status of each player (probable, questionable, doubtful or out). We just received this week's injury report for LSU vs Texas A&M, and here's the status of every player just a few days out from Saturday's game: