Published Oct 24, 2024
Injury Report: LSU vs Texas A&M
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
LSU is coming off a dominating win over Arkansas this past weekend, but have another tough test ahead of them as they travel to College Station to face No. 14 Texas A&M. The team is a little banged up, but all things considered, it could be much worse.

Per the new rules, when two SEC teams are set to meet, they must release a mid-week injury report declaring all injuries and the status of each player (probable, questionable, doubtful or out). We just received this week's injury report for LSU vs Texas A&M, and here's the status of every player just a few days out from Saturday's game:

LSU

LSU Injury Report
* indicates starter
PlayerPositionStatus

Jordan Allen

S

Out

Harold Perkins Jr.

LB

Out

Kyle Parker

WR

Out

John Emery Jr.

RB

Out

Trey Holly

RB

Out

Thomas Crawford

OL

Out

Princeton Malbrue

DE

Out

Kobe Roberts

OL

Out

Jake Ibieta

LB

Out

Tyree Adams

OL

Out

Jacobian Guillory

DT

Out

Chris Hilton Jr.

WR

Questionable

Kimo Makan'ole

DT

Questionable

CJ Daniels*

WR

Probable

Greg Penn III*

LB

Probable

Austin Ausberry

S

Probable

Caden Durham*

RB

Probable

Miles Frazier*

OL

Probable

Texas A&M

Texas A&M Injury Report
* indicates starter
PlayerPositionStatus

Rueben Owens

RB

Out

Tyreek Chappell

DB

Out

Jordan Pride

DB

Out

Mark Nabou Jr.

OL

Out

Chase Bisontis*

OL

Out

Jaylen Henderson

QB

Questionable

