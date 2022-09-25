What would have been — or arguably still was — the biggest highlight of Jack Bech's night Saturday ultimately didn't land in the box score.

But the sophomore wide receiver's 76 yards of cutting, winding and dashing toward the end zone on a first-quarter punt return may have answered one of LSU's more pressing early-season questions.

"That's life," he said of the play being negated by a blindside block penalty. "It was fun, though. I think punt returner is one of the cooler things because it's just you back there with the ball. And before, you get to kind of take in the atmosphere and energy of the stadium. And I'm somebody that kind of likes running off energy."

The Tigers could use that boost of energy on a special teams unit that — despite an occasional highlight — has largely struggled overall with a wide range of miscues during the first month of the season.

A pair of muffed punts lost to Florida State were among the memorable disappointments in the season opener Sept. 4, and a few catches the past two weeks at home had been a bit more adventurous than ideal.

So coach Brian Kelly and company turned to the newly healed Bech this week looking for stability.

"On Tuesday," Bech said. "Just caught a couple, and coach Kelly, I guess, felt comfortable and confident with me back there, so he let it rip tonight."

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Lafayette native securely fielded five kicks: three returns and a pair of fair catches.

While the statistical result only ended up being 11 yards, the five plays were many of LSU's most surely caught punts of the season.

And the nullified touchdown return showed the ceiling of big-play ability to go with that reliability.

"He's fearless," Kelly said. "There was a time maybe that he could've put his hand up on a fair catch, but we love his spirit back there. He makes us better back there. And it was great to get him involved in being a part of our offense."

Bech also caught a game-high six catches — the second-most of his career — for 43 yards.