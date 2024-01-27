Walking to his fourth period Wednesday, Jamichael Garrett was pulled out of the hallway by his coach, Mark Hudspeth. He wasn't in any trouble, but he was in for a conversation with LSU edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples.

Garrett, who held four offers to his name, received his fourth from the Tigers. At first, Garrett thought it was just a first point of contact, getting to know Peoples, who he had never previously talked to.

"The offer surprised me because LSU is one of my favorite schools," Garrett said.