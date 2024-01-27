Kenny covers LSU recruiting for Rivals. He is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri, where he covered the 2022 Missouri football team for the Columbia Missourian.
Walking to his fourth period Wednesday, Jamichael Garrett was pulled out of the hallway by his coach, Mark Hudspeth. He wasn't in any trouble, but he was in for a conversation with LSU edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples.
Garrett, who held four offers to his name, received his fourth from the Tigers. At first, Garrett thought it was just a first point of contact, getting to know Peoples, who he had never previously talked to.
"The offer surprised me because LSU is one of my favorite schools," Garrett said.
Peoples sees Garrett fitting the physical nature LSU strives for out of its defense. Garrett, an unrated Class of 2026 athlete, displayed "hard and fast" film in his sophomore season at Gulf Shores.
On Friday, Tulane joined Garrett's offer sheet, one that consisted of Auburn, Ole Miss, Troy and UAB to start the week. With more programs offering the 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete, he still has focus on planning a visit to LSU for this spring.