Days before the Early Signing Period and LSU is already making a huge splash.

The Tigers pulled in a commitment from elite five-star defensive back Javien Toviano Thursday right around lunchtime.

The nation's No. 25 overall recruit picked LSU over Texas, Texas A&M and Michigan.

Toviano is the 25th commitment for the Tigers in the Class of 2023 and he pushes the Tigers up one spot to the No. 5 class in the Rivals rankings.