This was the game LSU fans have been waiting for. After their disappointing season opener against FSU, the Tigers were written off by most of the national media. They completely blew Grambling out of the water last Saturday, but they remained at No. 14 in the AP poll. With their 41-14 win over Mississippi State, the Tigers showed they're still a force to be reckoned with in the SEC West.

Watching the game, the first thing that jumped out was Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers connection. Daniels threw for 361-yards and two touchdowns and connected with Nabers 13 times for 239-yards and both scores.

Daniels heard the noise all offseason about his unwillingness to push the ball downfield, and we saw glimpses of it last week, but he finally put those doubts to rest after hitting on eight passing plays of over 15-yards, half of which went for 30+ yards.

Mississippi State played a lot of press man coverage to try to force Daniels into pushing the ball downfield. Brian Kelly said after the game that Jayden Daniels was "up to the task," and he made State pay for their mistakes on the backend.

Daniels was one of the Heisman trophy favorites heading into the season, but his odds quickly dropped after LSU's loss to Florida State. With his performance against Mississippi State, I think it's safe to say Daniels has put his name firmly back into the Heisman conversation.

Nabers was regarded as one of the best receivers in the nation after posting 1,000-yards last year. Through two games, the star wideout had just 154-yards on 11 catches. A lot of attention has been put on Nabers, but Mississippi State seemed to be content playing man defense against LSU. Nabers made proved that was a bad decision by posting his career high in receptions, yards and touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

The Tigers had a big day through the air, but they quietly rushed for 163-yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Logan Diggs saw nine carries in the game and rushed for 41-yards, but freshman running back Kaleb Jackson made the play of the day on the ground by bulldozing a State defender for a first down.