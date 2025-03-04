No time to rest for LSU Baseball after playing four games in five days

The LSU Tigers dominated Nicholls State last Monday in a 13-3, seven-inning run-rule victory. After the game, they immediately hopped on a bus and drove to Texas, where they played four games in five days, winning all of them. They are now back in Baton Rouge, but things aren't slowing down any time soon.

After beating Sam Houston State on Sunday, the Tigers drove home and got a day of rest before starting a two-game midweek series on Tuesday against North Dakota State. After that, they'll have Thursday off before hosting North Alabama on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That will make 10 games in 13 days for the Tigers.

During their road trip to Texas, the Tigers had 11 pitchers throw at least one inning and, if I counted correctly, 13 position players take multiple at bats. Now they have to turn around and get ready to play five games in six days.

These guys are going to be tired, especially the pitchers for this two-game series. Obviously, Kade Anderson, Anthony Eyanson and Chase Shores won't be available to pitch against NDSU, but one thing Jay Johnson did this weekend that I think flew under the radar is that he used a bunch of different relievers on Saturday and Sunday, which should make almost all of them available for this midweek series.

Zac Cowan threw 2.0 innings on Saturday, but should be available on Wednesday, if not on Tuesday. William Schmidt threw 1.0 on Saturday and Connor Benge threw 1.1 on Sunday, but outside of that, everyone else threw less than one inning during those last two games. Obviously, some of those guys who threw under an inning on Sunday got into some trouble, which is why they went out so quickly, but it also allows them to have a lot of options against NDSU.

If I had to guess, Conner Ware and Gavin Guidry will be the starters in the midweek series. Ware threw 4.0 innings where he gave up one run on one hit against No. 19 Dallas Baptist on Wednesday and Gavin Guidry should return from his injury soon. If Guidry isn't ready, then Johnson should have some options between Cowan, Schmidt, Rizy or really anyone else who isn't a weekend starter.

Despite playing four games in five days, LSU will still have nearly their entire arsenal available to them this week. Their pitching staff got picked on a bit in Texas, but I expect them to bounce back with some big performances against NDSU and North Alabama this week. There's little time for rest and adjustments, but Johnson will have his guys ready to play.