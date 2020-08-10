TigerDetails - Joe Burrow weighs in on college football debate

Former LSU superstar quarterback Joe Burrow raised a really interesting point on Twitter Monday morning: if the COVID-10 pandemic had happened last year he would be looking for a job rather than quarterbacking the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming NFL season.

As the college football debate is all the talk of the sports world right now, Burrow tweeted out the follow message to his 385,000 followers:

"I feel for all college athletes right now," he said. "I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now."