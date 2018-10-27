NEW ORLEANS — The nation’s No. 2-ranked running back has pressed reset on his recruitment.



John Emery Jr., a Rivals100 prospect out of Destrehan (La.) High School, decommitted from Georgia on Thursday and is bracing to take a step back from the recruiting process until the conclusion of his senior season. The 4-star back committed to coach Kirby Smart at the end of July on a third unofficial visit to Athens, Ga., picking the Bulldogs over LSU, Alabama and Mississippi State, among others. Upon further review, Emery felt unsure about his fit within Georgia’s offensive blueprint.

“I just want to make sure I’m making the best decision for my life,” Emery told TigerDetails on Friday. “I’m going tot be at this college for three years. As the season goes on, I looked at the depth chart at running back, trying to see myself, envision myself in a rotation. I didn’t like the rotation (at Georgia). They got good backs, great backs, 5-stars. I’ve got better decisions to make. I have so much love for the Georgia staff, but I need to make sure I’m making the best decision.”

The elite tailback has unofficially visited Georgia and LSU this season, and will wait until after his senior year to take his official visits.

The most recent visit was to Baton Rouge — on Oct. 13 when the Tigers hosted Georgia — but Emery discounted the outside notions that the in-state team is now the favorite in his recruitment.

“Nobody is the leader right now,” he asserted.

Multiple schools have reached out to Emery since Thursday’s decommitment. That group includes LSU, Alabama, Florida, Texas and Southern Cal, among others, a source indicated.

Emery had originally planned on committing before his senior season and signing his letter of intent in December during the early signing period. Those plans have been changed in light of his recent decision. Louisiana’s top running back will hold off on a decision until National Signing Day on Feb. 6 to reveal his commitment.

He maintains that his recruitment is wide open.

“It blew up,” Emery laughed, referring to his phone on Thursday after posting his decommitment. “I can’t count on my finger (who reached out). I didn’t want this to happen, but I had to evaluate everything to make sure I committed to the right team. I’m going to make it happen. I’m not mad, I’m not stressed, I’m not overwhelmed. I’m good and I’ll be talking it over with my family.”