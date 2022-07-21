Jones finally fits LSU's "Mike" linebacker spot

It lasted just four or so hours.

But the brief marriage of LSU’s Mike Jones and SEC Football Media Days this week in Atlanta was a perfect match as is his move to middle linebacker for the Tigers.

Jones loves to talk, which explains why he graduated from Clemson in the spring of 2021 with a communications degree.

And playing middle linebacker (known as the "Mike" LB) in LSU's 4-3 scheme requires Jones calling the defensive signals relayed from the sideline.

“I’ve always talked a lot, that’s just my personality,” said Jones, a 6-1, 230-pound fifth-year junior who transferred to LSU last season and finished strong (23 tackles in the last six games) in the final stretch of a 6-7 season. “I’ve also been able to play different positions in my career. I’ve played some outside linebacker. I’ve played some safety. I’ve been able to see things from different positions.

“I appreciate all those experiences, but middle linebacker is where I should have been all along. I got a lot more reps playing inside throughout the spring, now that’s my job. It’s not like I have to learn how to do this, or this is something different from me. Every day, when I go out on that field, I’m expecting myself and I am going to demand myself to execute to my coach’s level every day, and that’s playing inside the box.”

It’s why Jones boldly made the move from Clemson to LSU after three seasons. He won a national championship ring in 2018 playing three games for Clemson as a true freshman before being redshirted and then losing in the 2019 title game to LSU and losing in the 2020 CFP semifinals to Ohio State.

Jones had an interception against the Buckeyes in what was his final Clemson game. He made the business decision to enter the transfer portal when Clemson starting inside linebacker James Skalski decided to return for a sixth season in 2021 taking advantage of the NCAA granting athletes an extra season because of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney hated to lose someone of Jones’ talent (he battled injuries and played in 29 games, started in seven and had 47 career tackles with two interceptions) and of his character. But he understood Jones’ desire to play inside linebacker and gave him his blessing, especially since Jones remained in school at Clemson to graduate in May 2021.

“My thing has always been about graduation,” Swinney said when Jones decided to transfer. “When a young man graduates, to me, that’s what it’s all about. And if he’s ready for a different experience, then we wish him well.

“Mike is an awesome kid. It was all good. I hate to see him go, but he did everything we asked of him. I’m proud of him and I know he’ll do great.”

Jones wanted to transfer to a school in a conference that he thought would prepare him for the NFL. When LSU showed interest, Jones knew it was a program that at the time had 11 linebackers taken in past eight of nine NFL drafts and eight were still on NFL rosters with five as starters.

“You're going to go play in the SEC West,” Jones said. “I don't know if there's a harder or division in any college football that can prepare you for the NFL. You go to a place like LSU to get ready for the NFL.”

It was a huge career risk. Though he had three remaining seasons of eligibility (because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver), Jones was essentially starting his college career over.

And it wasn’t easy, physically or mentally.

First, there was the struggle to learn a new position, so he was thinking more than just knowing what to do and reacting.

So, his game-to-game playing time varied in the first half of the season. He played one snap in the opening loss at UCLA. Three games later, he had six tackles in a road win at Mississippi State but just two snaps the following Saturday in a home loss to Auburn.

There was also the losing. LSU lost more games (four) in the first eight weeks of the season than Jones experienced in his five previous years when his two IMG Academy teams were a combined 20-0 and his three Clemson squads were a combined 39-3.

Yet, Jones persevered because one of his greatest strengths is perspective driven by faith.

“I really just relied a lot on my faith,” Jones said of his early season struggles last year, “I kept my head down and I was ready and prepared to make the most of the situation.”

Once LSU finally shifted to more of a blitzing defense in the final five games, the scheme fit Jones’ wheelhouse. Against Alabama and Arkansas, he had five tackles each including a sack of eventual Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young of Alabama.

With Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff being fired, Jones contemplated if he should stay another season at LSU. But once he met new head coach Brian Kelly and new defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Matt House, he was eager to expand his football knowledge.

“Life changes are inevitable and the people who handle it the best are the ones who are able to adapt quickly,” Jones said. “Every coach has their big and little things they emphasize. You have to find out what's important to your coach and apply those things to the way you do your everyday thing.”

Jones has enjoyed Kelly’s system of daily accountability as well as new strength coach Jake Flint’s data-driven training methods (“We’re constantly wearing things that track our speed, how much we run and even the way we lift,” Jones said) and the addition of a mental performance coach.

“We went through a list of seven things to help train our mental performance,” Jones said. “It was really eye opening. It’s an aspect of mental preparation that has changed my life and has changed my career.”

Jones is eager for the start of preseason camp on Aug. 4.

“We are just trying to get back to that LSU style of football,” he said. “We’re going to run fast, we’re going to hit, we’re going to be physical and tackle. That’s what we want to be and that’s going to be our standard, and I’m sure we will meet it.”