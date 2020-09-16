Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron took life-changing leaps of faith in one another two years ago that helped lay the groundwork for arguably the greatest season in the history of college football.

But, instead of a now somewhat legendary batch of crawfish, Jabril Cox had to make his own decision this spring over the phone and the internet.

The two-time All-American and three-time FCS national championship linebacker from North Dakota State officially chose LSU, too, despite the COVID-19 pandemic never allowing a visit.

And the early impressions have suggested another strong fit, surpassing even lofty expectations.