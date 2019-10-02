LSU returns to action this week against Utah State after a well-timed early bye.

The No. 5 Tigers (4-0) slipped a spot in the USA TODAY AP Poll during the idle date despite their strong, undefeated start, but have another opportunity to prove themselves at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Coach Ed Orgeron will set the stage Wednesday in his weekly radio show for the upcoming date with the Aggies (3-1).

Which defensive standouts will return from injury following this past week's rest?

What should LSU expect from Utah State, highly touted quarterback Jordan Love and the fast-paced offense?

How much of an immediate impact can fans expect recently reinstated guard Ed Ingram to make on the offensive line?

What does senior running back Lanard Fournette's departure mean for the ground game?

Orgeron will likely touch on all of these topics and more for his sixth weekly radio show of the season, broadcasted live from T.J. Ribs.

Listen live, and check back later for a few of the highlights.