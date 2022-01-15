LSU adds transfer linebacker West Weeks
LSU added its eighth NCAA Transfer Portal pickup Saturday afternoon in linebacker West Weeks, who entered the portal after one season at Virginia.
The 6-2, 220-pounder racked up 31 total tackles, one sack, five passes defended and one fumble recovery in the 11 games played during the 2021 season.
The Tigers extended an offer to Whit Weeks, the 2023 younger brother of West, earlier this week.
Weeks was ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals when he signed with Virginia in 2020.
WEEKS' VIRGINIA BIO:
Played linebacker at Oconee County High School for head coach Travis Noland … piled up 250 career tackles as a linebacker at Oconee County … a preseason second-team all-state pick for Georgia by MaxPreps … has helped Oconee County (11-0) to the semifinals of Georgia’s Class AAA playoffs … also played quarterback for the Warriors this season … has 91 total tackles, including 36 solo stops this season … has caused one fumble and intercepted one pass as a senior … has season-high 15 tackles this year vs. Thomasville and Monroe Area … averages 32 yards per return on five kickoff run backs this season … Oconee County (13-2) reached state championship game in 2019 … achieved Class AAAA all-state honors as a junior … amassed 112 tackles as a junior, including 45 solo stops … caught 16 passes and rushed the ball 11 times in 2019 … has played six different positions for Oconee County during his prep career … father, David, was offensive line coach at Oconee County … father was a three-year starter at offensive line at Georgia where he played from 1991-95.