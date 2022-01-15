LSU adds transfer linebacker West Weeks

LSU added its eighth NCAA Transfer Portal pickup Saturday afternoon in linebacker West Weeks, who entered the portal after one season at Virginia.

The 6-2, 220-pounder racked up 31 total tackles, one sack, five passes defended and one fumble recovery in the 11 games played during the 2021 season.

The Tigers extended an offer to Whit Weeks, the 2023 younger brother of West, earlier this week.

Weeks was ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals when he signed with Virginia in 2020.