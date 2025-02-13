LSU Baseball announces opening weekend pitching rotation

(Photo by Jeffrey Camarati)

LSU Baseball prepares to throw out the first pitch of the 2025 season on Friday, and we now know who will start on opening weekend. There were three pretty clear front runners, but we didn't know who would start on which day, but the Tigers finally announced their rotation on Wednesday. Here's the rotation and what Jay Johnson and some players had to say about the guys starting this weekend.

Friday - Kade Anderson

In a not-so-surprising move, sophomore LHP, Kade Anderson, gets the Friday start to begin the year. A couple weeks back one of my bold predictions was that he'd end the season as the Friday guy, but a strong spring earned him the job to start the year. The lefty was born in Louisiana, and said that getting the ball on Friday is a huge honor, but he has to keep working because he's got a bunch of guys breathing down his neck every day. "It means a lot, but I think overall with this team we probably have five Friday night starters," said Anderson. "It's an honor to get the ball first, but I definitely have to continue to work as the season goes on because my spot is not guaranteed." We also spoke with senior outfielder, Josh Pearson, on Wednesday and he talked about how much he hates going up against Anderson as a batter. He says he was really good last year, but now he can throw all his pitches for strikes no matter the count. "I hate facing Kade," said Pearson. "Even last year I didn't like facing him and now he's throwing every pitch he wants to in whatever count for a strike and they're all really good. He's got a lot better and it's been fun to watch him grow." LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson also raved about Anderson. He said it would've been hard to get him to college if it weren't for an injury he suffered in high school, and he's only improved since arriving on campus over a year ago. "He's obviously really talented," said Johnson. "He would've been hard to get to college had he not got hurt in high school. I think the story is what he did from the end of last season. He finished the season great in the postseason and then really devoted himself in the weight room over the summer time and transformed his body." Anderson is one of the youngest pitchers on the staff, but he looks to be potentially the best guy they have. He'll get the start on Friday, but like he said earlier, there are a bunch of guys ready to step up should he not perform.

Saturday - Anthony Eyanson

The only transfer to crack LSU's opening weekend rotation is Anthony Eyanson. The former UC San Diego pitcher posted a 6-2 record behind a 3.07 ERA last season before coming to LSU, and Johnson said he's been the ultimate veteran early in his LSU career. "There's a lot to like; strikes, high level pitch ability, composure," said Johnson. "You can feel him smelling the season so to speak. He's operating like a veteran. I think he got done what he needed to get done in the fall and has just kept going. Really happy to have him here and think he's going to be a really good pitcher for us." Anderson also spoke very highly of Eyanson, saying he's someone he can look up to and is probably the most consistent pitchers they have on their staff. "He throws a lot of strikes and is someone I look up to," said Anderson. "He's probably the most consistent guy I've ever seen. I think week-by-week you'll continue to see that. He's been exciting, for sure." Eyanson will get the ball on Saturday to start the year and is sandwiched between two very talented players, which shows you just how good Johnson and the rest of the staff thinks he is.

Sunday - Chase Shores