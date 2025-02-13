LSU Baseball announces opening weekend pitching rotation

LSU Baseball prepares to throw out the first pitch of the 2025 season on Friday, and we now know who will start on opening weekend. There were three pretty clear front runners, but we didn't know who would start on which day, but the Tigers finally announced their rotation on Wednesday.
Here's the rotation and what Jay Johnson and some players had to say about the guys starting this weekend.
Friday - Kade Anderson
In a not-so-surprising move, sophomore LHP, Kade Anderson, gets the Friday start to begin the year. A couple weeks back one of my bold predictions was that he'd end the season as the Friday guy, but a strong spring earned him the job to start the year. The lefty was born in Louisiana, and said that getting the ball on Friday is a huge honor, but he has to keep working because he's got a bunch of guys breathing down his neck every day.
"It means a lot, but I think overall with this team we probably have five Friday night starters," said Anderson. "It's an honor to get the ball first, but I definitely have to continue to work as the season goes on because my spot is not guaranteed."
We also spoke with senior outfielder, Josh Pearson, on Wednesday and he talked about how much he hates going up against Anderson as a batter. He says he was really good last year, but now he can throw all his pitches for strikes no matter the count.
"I hate facing Kade," said Pearson. "Even last year I didn't like facing him and now he's throwing every pitch he wants to in whatever count for a strike and they're all really good. He's got a lot better and it's been fun to watch him grow."
LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson also raved about Anderson. He said it would've been hard to get him to college if it weren't for an injury he suffered in high school, and he's only improved since arriving on campus over a year ago.
"He's obviously really talented," said Johnson. "He would've been hard to get to college had he not got hurt in high school. I think the story is what he did from the end of last season. He finished the season great in the postseason and then really devoted himself in the weight room over the summer time and transformed his body."
Anderson is one of the youngest pitchers on the staff, but he looks to be potentially the best guy they have. He'll get the start on Friday, but like he said earlier, there are a bunch of guys ready to step up should he not perform.
Saturday - Anthony Eyanson
The only transfer to crack LSU's opening weekend rotation is Anthony Eyanson. The former UC San Diego pitcher posted a 6-2 record behind a 3.07 ERA last season before coming to LSU, and Johnson said he's been the ultimate veteran early in his LSU career.
"There's a lot to like; strikes, high level pitch ability, composure," said Johnson. "You can feel him smelling the season so to speak. He's operating like a veteran. I think he got done what he needed to get done in the fall and has just kept going. Really happy to have him here and think he's going to be a really good pitcher for us."
Anderson also spoke very highly of Eyanson, saying he's someone he can look up to and is probably the most consistent pitchers they have on their staff.
"He throws a lot of strikes and is someone I look up to," said Anderson. "He's probably the most consistent guy I've ever seen. I think week-by-week you'll continue to see that. He's been exciting, for sure."
Eyanson will get the ball on Saturday to start the year and is sandwiched between two very talented players, which shows you just how good Johnson and the rest of the staff thinks he is.
Sunday - Chase Shores
Finally, the Sunday starter this weekend will be Chase Shores. Jay Johnson called him one of the biggest high school recruits he's ever got, but unfortunately he had to get Tommy John surgery in the midst of his freshman season. He missed all of 2024, but will be back in action this year. He's still knocking off some rust, which is why he's starting on Sunday, but he could end up moving up the order if he performs well.
Johnson talked about Shores and his health status, saying he likes where he's at and feels like he's ready to go for Sunday.
"I've seen enough strikes and like where the health is at," said Johnson. "I like how he's gone about his business, feel like we've had some good improvement here over the last month. I feel like he's ready to go."
Pearson also talked about Shores, calling him one of the hardest workers he's ever seen. He also mentioned that, when Shores went down in 2023, it was a blow to everyone on the team, but he's looked as good as ever in fall and spring ball.
"He's one of the hardest workers I've ever seen," said Pearson. "Going down with Tommy John surgery, it wasn't good. We all love Chase, so it hurt all of us in a way. He's been working hard and showed back up in the fall and started pitching again and you would've never guessed he just got back from surgery. He's looking as good as ever and we're excited for him."
Shores might be the most talented pitcher on the staff, but it's been nearly two years since he's thrown in a baseball game that counts. I wouldn't be too surprised if he ends up starting earlier in the weekend by the time SEC play rolls around.