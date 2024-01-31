It feels like just yesterday that the LSU Tigers routed the Florida Gators 18-4 in game three of the College World Series to bring home their seventh national championship in program history, but somehow, we're just weeks away from the start of the 2024 baseball season. With opening day drawing nearer and nearer, preseason honors have started to get handed out, and the defending national champs have earned quite a few of them. Today, I thought we'd go through and look at some of the preseason honors the Tigers have brought in over the last couple of weeks.

Preseason Rankings

Unlike college football and basketball, college baseball relies on multiple different polls for their rankings. They use the D1 Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches polls to determine their rankings. Here's how the Tigers fared in the preseason polls: D1 Baseball: No. 4 Baseball America: No. 2 Perfect Game: No. 3 USA Today Coaches Poll: Not released The defending champs will likely enter the season inside the top-five of every important college baseball poll. Last year, they started at No. 1 on every poll to start the year, so they'll have to work their way back up to the No. 1 spot this season.

Preseason All-Americans

D1 Baseball just released their preseason All-American teams, and two Tigers found themselves on the list. Tommy White, the Tigers stud third baseman, made his way onto the First Team All-American list after leading the nation in RBI's last season and Alabama transfer Luke Holman earned Third Team All-American honors after posting a 4.05 ERA and striking out 111 batters in 2023. Perfect Game also released their All-America teams with Tommy White and Luke Holman landing on their first and third team's respectively. Some high praise for a couple of Tigers before the season even starts.

Perfect Game Freshman List

Every year, Perfect Game releases their list of top-50 seniors, top-75 freshman and top-100 juniors. This year, the Tigers had three freshman land on their top-75 freshman list. Obviously, Cam Johnson made the list as the No. 1 freshman in the country for the 2024 season. Johnson very well could've made his way to the MLB this season, but instead, he decided to come to Baton Rouge and play his college ball at LSU. It was a huge get for Jay Johnson and the Tigers as they get a very talented pitcher in the building. LHP/OF Jake Brown also made the list, coming in at No. 30. He was ranked as the No. 1 player in the State of Louisiana and was drafted by the Texas Rangers, but decided to play college ball instead. He'll mainly play in the outfield this season, but could work his way onto the mound at some point as well. Steven Milam rounds out the Tiger freshman on this list, landing at No. 67. He was the No. 1 recruit in New Mexico and won 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year in New Mexico as a senior in high school.

Perfect Game Juniors List

The Tigers also had four players make their way onto the Perfect Game's Top-100 juniors list. The first of which is Tommy White, who ranks as the ninth best junior, which is a bit surprising. He led the nation in RBI's last season with a separated shoulder, and I expected him to be much higher on this list, but I'm sure by the end of the year they'll be questioning his placement. Thatcher Hurd comes in at No. 18, which is pretty much exactly where I thought he'd be. Hurd didn't have the greatest regular season, but he absolutely shredded on the mound in the postseason, most notably in game three of the CWS. He'll be one of the weekend starters for LSU this season and will contribute in a major way. Luke Holman also lands on this list, coming in at No. 28. He was the Crimson Tide's ace last season and posted a 7-4 record in 15 starts. He will also be in the Tigers weekend rotation and should give them some good innings. The final Tiger who made the top-100 junior list is Gage Jump, who lands at No. 43. The junior transfer from UCLA is uber talented, but has only pitched 16.1 innings in his college career due to tearing his UCL. He transferred to Baton Rouge this offseason and will likely play a big role in this pitching staff.

