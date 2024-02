Rivals.com national recruiting director Rob Cassidy joins Kenny Van Doren on Death Valley Insider to talk about the latest on LSU basketball recruiting. Cassidy breaks down Class of 2024 signees Curtis Givens III and Robert Miller.

Cassidy also goes down the recruiting trail to talk about Class of 2025 targets Jaden Toombs, Hudson Greer, Jamier Jones and Chris Cenac Jr. He closes out his appearance touching on the future of LSU recruiting and where former Tigers head coach Will Wade could find himself next.

Follow Rob Cassidy on X @Cassidy_Rob.