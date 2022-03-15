 TigerDetails - LSU beats Green Wave, ready for start of SEC play
LSU beats Green Wave, ready for start of SEC play

David Folse • TigerDetails
Staff Writer

In its final tune-up prior to the start of Southeastern Conference play, LSU stretched its winning streak to five after a 7-5 victory over Tulane Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Concluding its pre-conference schedule at 14-3, the Tigers welcome Texas A&M to Baton Rouge beginning on Friday night at 6:30 to begin SEC action.

Trailing 2-0, LSU tied the game in the third inning. With one out, Gavin Dugas singled and Hayden Travinski drew a walk. Dugas scored when Tre’ Morgan reached on an error and then Travinski tied the game 2-2 on Dylan Crews’ RBI sacrifice fly.

The Tigers took the lead an inning later. A walk to Cade Doughty and a one-out single by Jordan Thompson put runners at the corners with one out. Doughty scored on an infield single by Giovanni DiGiacomo to make it 3-2 LSU.

A walk to Dugas loaded the bases and with two outs Morgan lined a two-run single back up the middle to make it 5-2 Tigers. Morgan drove in another run in the sixth to make it 6-2.


Tulane made it a 6-5 game in the eighth inning when Luis Aviles scored on a wild pitch. The Green Wave got the tying run to third base with one out, but Simon Baumgardt flew out to DiGiacomo, who then threw out Gavin Schulz at the plate to complete the double play and end the threat.

The story on the mound was the performance of flame-throwing LSU right-hander Eric Reyzelman. The redshirt sophomore went 2.1 innings, not allowing a hit, walking one and striking out six.

Tulane (10-7) pushed across a pair of runs in the second inning on an RBI double from second baseman Gavin Schulz and an RBI single from centerfielder Jared Hart. The loss for the Green Wave was its five consecutive defeat. The Green Wave added two more runs in the seventh inning after Dugas dropped a fly ball with two outs with runners on second and third with two outs.

