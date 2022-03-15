LSU beats Green Wave, ready for start of SEC play

In its final tune-up prior to the start of Southeastern Conference play, LSU stretched its winning streak to five after a 7-5 victory over Tulane Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Concluding its pre-conference schedule at 14-3, the Tigers welcome Texas A&M to Baton Rouge beginning on Friday night at 6:30 to begin SEC action.

Trailing 2-0, LSU tied the game in the third inning. With one out, Gavin Dugas singled and Hayden Travinski drew a walk. Dugas scored when Tre’ Morgan reached on an error and then Travinski tied the game 2-2 on Dylan Crews’ RBI sacrifice fly.

The Tigers took the lead an inning later. A walk to Cade Doughty and a one-out single by Jordan Thompson put runners at the corners with one out. Doughty scored on an infield single by Giovanni DiGiacomo to make it 3-2 LSU.

A walk to Dugas loaded the bases and with two outs Morgan lined a two-run single back up the middle to make it 5-2 Tigers. Morgan drove in another run in the sixth to make it 6-2.



