LSU breezes past UNO for win No. 8

Third-ranked LSU staked a four-run lead after two innings and superb relief pitching carried the Tigers the rest of the way in an 11-3 victory over the University of New Orleans in Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night.

The top of LSU’s batting order – first baseman Tre’ Morgan, center fielder Dylan Crews, second baseman Cade Doughty and right fielder/third baseman Jacob Berry – were a combined 7 for 16 (.437) from the plate with 7 RBI and 7 runs scored.

Doughty was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI, Berry had a homer and scored twice and Morgan doubled, scored twice and had two RBI for LSU.

“We’re trying to instill mental discipline in our team, focusing on what is directly in front of you,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I just felt like we were really ready to play. Pitching was really the story of the night; we got eight innings out of the bullpen with no earned runs on the board.”

Back-to-back Morgan and Crews hits – an RBI double and RBI single respectively – keyed LSU’s three-run second inning that gave the Tigers a 6-2 lead.

In LSU’s four-run seventh inning, Doughty led off launching an 0-1 pitch for home run, shortstop Jordan Thompson’s RBI scored Berry who had walked, backup catcher Tyler McManus had a sacrifice fly RBI and a Morgan single drove in a run.

Three of UNO’s five hits came off LSU starter Garrett Edwards, who lasted just one inning and allowed two runs (both earned) while striking out none and walking two.

Grant Taylor, the second of five Tigers’ relievers, was credited with the win. He hurled two scoreless and hitless innings.

LSU (8-1) now travels to Houston to play three games in three days in the Shriners Hospital for Children Classic in Houston’s Minute Park.

The Tigers unranked Oklahoma (5-2) on Friday at 3 p.m., No. 1 ranked Texas (9-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. and unranked Baylor (3-4) on Sunday at 7 p.m.



