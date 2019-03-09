LSU secured at least a share of its first SEC regular season championship Saturday afternoon — hours before tipoff against struggling Vanderbilt.

Auburn (22-9, 11-7) upended No. 5 Tennessee, 84-80, in the teams' regular-season finale in Auburn, Ala., for the program's first upset of a top-five opponent since 1995.

The outcome assures No. 10 LSU (25-5, 15-2) no worse than a tie atop the standings with a Volunteers (27-4, 15-3) team it defeated two weeks ago in Baton Rouge.

No. 6 Kentucky (25-5, 14-3) hosts Florida (17-13, 9-8) at 1 p.m. to close the regular season.

The Tigers are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff in their home Pete Maravich Assembly Center against a Commodores (9-21, 0-17) outfit still seeking their first SEC victory.

But LSU will be without coach Will Wade following his indefinite suspension Friday afternoon.

The university announced the decision, through a joint release by President and Chancellor F. King Alexander and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva, amid following a Yahoo! Sports report Thursday connecting Wade to an ongoing FBI investigation on recruiting violations involving several programs.

Assistant coach Tony Benford will lead the team in his place.

LSU has not won an SEC basketball championship since 2009 when then-coach Trent Johnson led the program to the feat and a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to eventual champion North Carolina.

Those Tigers won the title outright, as this year's group has the opportunity to do Saturday against Vanderbilt to close a week filled with turmoil and distractions.

The conference tournament is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn.